UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 2:47 AM

India reports 3.68 lakh new cases, 3,417 deaths

India continued to report a dip in the number of Covid cases with 3,68,147 fresh cases and 3,417 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said here on Monday.

It is the 12th straight day when India recorded more than 3 lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past six days.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,99,25,604 with 34,13,642 active cases and a total of 2,18,959 deaths so far.

According to MoHFW, 3,00,732 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.

The health ministry said that a total of 15,71,98,207 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 12,10,346 people administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,16,47,037 samples have been tested up to May 2, 2021 for Covid-19, of these 15,04,698 samples were tested on Sunday.

