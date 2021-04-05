India reports highest-ever 1.03 lakh Covid cases

India registered 1,03,558 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest ever single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic last year, taking the total tally to 1,25,89,067 on Monday.

Daily cases in India had peaked on September 16, 2020, with 97,894 people testing positive for the virus in a single day.

Monday’s figure is the highest spike since the first case was detected in the country last January. The country has witnessed an unabated rise in the number of fresh cases.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana have been deemed states of “grave concern”.

The active cases have currently increased to 7,41,830 comprising 5.89 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.80 per cent.

On Monday, the death toll increased to 1,65,101 with 478 new fatalities.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,16,82,136, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.31 per cent, according to official data.

Taking note of the spike in cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday and directed that the “mission-mode” approach should continue in states and districts reporting the resurgence.

He exhorted all states to take stringent measures with comprehensive restrictions in places so that the collective gains of Covid management in the country in the last 15 months are not squandered.

The Centre has advised high-burden states and union territories to take stringent measures for containment of the surge.

So far, 7.91 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16.

India tops global Covid charts

India’ daily Covid-19 tally is now the highest in the world, surpassing Brazil and the US, as it recorded over one lakh cases in the last 24 hours.

During the past one day, Brazil recorded 31,359 new Covid-19 cases, while the US logged 34,282. Besides this, India, which now recorded an all time high of 1,03,558 new cases, has also surpassed Brazil’s average tally of 64,324 and the US’s 64,019 to become the biggest hotspot.

It is now recording an average of 78,489 Covid-19 cases per day, based on a 7-day moving average to visualise the number of new Covid-19 cases and calculate the rate of change.

Notably, India, which is witnessing the second wave of the pandemic, added 5,49,423 Covid-19 cases over the last week, while the US and Brazil logged 4,42,981 and 4,50,268 cases, respectively.

India has become the second country in the world, after the US, to add more than 1,00,000 cases in a single day at any time during the pandemic.