September 4, 2020

India sees 83,883 cases in a day

India’s COVID-19 tally raced past 38 lakh on Thursday with the sharpest single-day spike of 83,883 fresh cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 29,70,492, pushing the recovery rate to over 77 per cent, Union health ministry data showed.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 38,53,406, while the death toll climbed to 67,376 as 1,043 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 77.09 per cent. The case fatality rate due to the infection has further declined to 1.75 per cent.

There are 8,15,538 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 21.16 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

