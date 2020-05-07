Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 8, 2020, 12:15 AM

India stands with those in need: PM

New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 8, 2020, 12:15 AM
File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that while India is making every effort to save the life of every citizen from coronavirus, it is also taking its global obligations during the pandemic very seriously.

Speaking at a virtual global Buddha Purnima event, Modi said, “People world over working selflessly for others in these difficult times are worthy of praise.”

“While India is making every effort to save the life of every Indian today,  it is also taking its global obligations equally seriously. India is standing strong and selflessly in these difficult times with those facing trouble in India or abroad,” he said.

The prime minister also asserted that India’s growth will always be aiding global growth.

Buddha Purnima celebrations this year are being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event has been organised in the honour of coronavirus victims and frontline warriors.

“For us, this time of crisis is the time for extending help to those that need it. That is why countries across the world have looked towards India for help during this crisis and we too have reached out to them,” he said.

The prime minister further said that the teachings of Buddha stated that human beings should constantly strive to overcome difficult situations and urged everyone to work together during this pandemic.

“The goals and standards of our success change with time, but we need to keep in mind is that our work should be done with a sense of compassion and service for mankind,” he said.

