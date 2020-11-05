India tally reaches 83.6 lakhs

With a fresh spike of 50,210 coronavirus infections and 704 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Wednesday rose to 83,64,086, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Delhi recorded a single day spike of 6,842 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest so far, taking the total Delhi tally to 4,09,938.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,98,198 cases, including 44,548 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Out of the total Covid-19 cases in the country, 5,27,962 are currently active, 77,11,809 have been discharged, and 1,24,315 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 92.09 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 12,09,425 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 11,42,08,384.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 48 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,223,450, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 47,997,816 and 1,223,456, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,477,709 and 233,651, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,313,876, while the country’s death toll soared to 123,611.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,590,025), Russia (1,680,579), France (1,591,152), Spain (1,284,408), Argentina (1,205,928), Colombia (1,108,084), the UK (1,102,305), Mexico (938,405), Peru (911,787), Italy (790,377), South Africa (730,548), Iran (646,164), Germany (597,359), Chile (515,042), and Iraq (485,870), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 161,106.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (92,593), the UK (47,832), Italy (39,764), France (38,728), Spain (38,118), Iran (36,579), Peru (34,671), Argentina (32,520), Colombia (32,013), Russia (28,996), South Africa (19,585), Chile (14,340), Indonesia (14,259), Ecuador (12,704), Belgium (12,126), Iraq (11,128), Germany (10,883), Turkey (10,558) and Canada (10,385).