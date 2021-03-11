India turning 75 a moment for celebration: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his hope that on the 75 Anniversary of India’s Independence, which is 75 weeks away from now, the country will “come out of shackles of impediments that have held the nation hostage from realization of human potential and development which stalwarts like Gandhi had dreamt off.”

In a message, the LG said: “This was the day, March 12th, 1930, when Mahatma Gandhi started another non-violent feat to achieve freedom through Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram.”

LG’s messages underlines that the celebrations for the next 75 weeks must reflect the “spirit of freedom movement,” as outlined by Prime Minister Modi in his views on the 75-week long events. In his message, LG talks about the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir, paying rich tributes to those who laid down their lives to safeguard the composite culture of J&K. LG also asserts that the “government is making efforts to develop every inch of the UT’s land to the standards of mainstream.”