India's Coronavirus caseload surges to 81.84 lakh

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 81.84 lakh with October registering nearly 30 per cent decline in both new deaths and cases as compared to September, while total recoveries surged to 74.91 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 81,84,082 with 46,963 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

New infections due to COVID-19 have started to decline steadily since the first week of October.

A total of 18,71,498 cases were reported in October, a decrease from last month’s 26,21,418, accounting for about 22.87 per cent of the total instances of the viral infection reported in the country so far.

The past month also saw 23,433 lives lost due to the disease, which is around 19.19 per cent of the total 1,22,111 deaths recorded so far.

A total of 74,91,513 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far taking the national recovery rate to 91.54 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day.There are 5,70,458 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.97 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,98,87,303 samples have been tested up to October 31 with 10,91,239 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 470 new fatalities include 74 from Maharashtra, 63 from Chhattisgarh, 57 from West Bengal, 41 from Delhi and 31 from Tamil Nadu.

A total of 1,22,111 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 43,911 from Maharashtra followed by 11,168 from Karnataka, 11,122 from Tamil Nadu, 7,025 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,841 from West Bengal, 6,690 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,511 from Delhi, 4,203 from Punjab and 3,716 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Global cases nearing 46 million

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 46 million mark, while the deaths have surged to almost 1,193,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 45,960,780 and 1,193,859, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,116,186 and 230,345, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,137,119, while the country’s death toll soared to 121,641.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,535,605), Russia (1,606,267), France (1,412,709), Spain (1,185,678), Argentina (1,157,179), Colombia (1,053,122), the UK (1,014,793), Mexico (918,811), Peru (900,180), South Africa (725,452), Italy (679,430), Iran (612,772), Germany (531,790), Chile (510,256), and Iraq (472,630), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 159,884. The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (91,289), the UK (46,645), Italy (38,618), France (36,826), Spain (35,878), Iran (34,864), Peru (34,411), Colombia (31,421), Argentina (31,002), Russia (27,787), South Africa (19,276), Chile (14,207), Indonesia (13,869), Ecuador (12,670), Belgium (11,452), Iraq (10,910), Germany (10,483), Turkey (10,252) and Canada (10,187).