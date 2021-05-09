Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 1:26 AM

India's COVID situation heartbreaking: Kamala Harris

File Photo of Kamala Harris
File Photo of Kamala Harris

In an address to the Indian diaspora in the US, Vice President Kamala Harris lamented over the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in India, saying it was “nothing short of heartbreaking”.

“Generations of my family come from India. My mother (Shyamala Gopalan) was born and raised in India. And I have family members who live in India today. The welfare of India is critically important to the US,” Harris said in her pre-recorded message played at a diaspora event hosted by the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA).

Greater Kashmir

Kashmir News Trust regrets error

“The surge of Covid-19 infections and deaths in India is nothing short of heartbreaking. To those of you who have lost loved ones, I send my deepest condolences. As soon as the dire nature of the situation became apparent, our

