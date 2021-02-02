India's daily coronavirus cases lowest in 8 months

India registered 8,635 new coronavirus infections in a day, the lowest in eight months, while the daily deaths fell below 100 after around nine months, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The country’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,07,66,245 and the death toll increased to 1,54,486 with 94 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

According to the Union Health Ministry, after reaching a high of 95,735 on September 10 in 2020, the daily new cases have dropped to 8,635 on Tuesday, the lowest in eight months. India’s average daily new cases also show a clear downward slip in the last five weeks. While it was 18,934 in December 30, 2020–Jan 5, 2021 period, the average daily new cases have reduced to 12,772 in the Jan 27 -Feb 2 timeline, the ministry informed.