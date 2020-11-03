India's tally at 82.7 lakhs

With a fresh spike of 38,310 coronavirus infections and 490 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Tuesday rose to 82,67,623, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total Covid-19 cases, 5,41,405 are currently active, 76,03,121 have been discharged, while 1,23,097 lost the battle against the pandemic. While the recovery rate stands at 91.68 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,87,784 cases, including 44,128 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 4,001 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 3,96,371.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 10,46,247 sample tests in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 11,17,89,350.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 46.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,205,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 46,801,621 and 1,205,221, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,284,261 and 231,507, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,229,313, while the country’s death toll soared to 122,607.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,545,705), Russia (1,642,665), France (1,460,745), Spain (1,240,697), Argentina (1,183,131), Colombia (1,083,321), the UK (1,057,021), Mexico (933,155), Peru (902,503), Italy (731,588), South Africa (727,595), Iran (628,780), Germany (560,586), Chile (513,140), and Iraq (478,701), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 160,074. The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (92,100), the UK (46,943), Italy (39,059), France (37,485), Spain (35,878), Iran (36,257), Peru (34,476), Colombia (31,653), Argentina (31,623), Russia (28,264), South Africa (19,465), Chile (14,302), Indonesia (14,044), Ecuador (12,692), Belgium (11,737), Iraq (11,017), Germany (10,573), Turkey (10,402) and Canada (10,262).