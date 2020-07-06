India's tally crosses 7 lakh-mark

With another big single-day jump in coronavirus cases, India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the seven lakh-mark on Monday, just four days after the number of infections in the country had reached six lakh.

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 also crossed the one-crore mark in India on Monday.

According to Union health ministry figures updated in the morning, a big single-day jump of 24,248 COVID-19 cases took India’s tally to 6,97,413, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 19,693 with 425 new fatalities.

However, a PTI tally showed India’s COVID-19 caseload at 7,00,150, while the death toll was at 19,795. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by respective states and union territories.

The country has recorded over 20,000 cases of the infection for the fourth consecutive day.

India went past Russia on Sunday to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.

Cases have been consistently rising in the country. It took 110 days for coronavirus cases in the country to reach one lakh, while just 48 days more to go past the seven-lakh mark. With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stand at 4,24,432 in the country, while one patient has migrated. There are 2,53,287 active coronavirus cases in the country, the ministry’s data showed.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 15,350 COVID-19 patients have been cured, the ministry said.

“Thus, 60.86 per cent of the patients have recovered so far,” the ministry said. The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners who tested positive in India. According to the health ministry, during the last 24 hours, 3,46,459 samples have been tested with the cumulative number of samples tested till now being 1,01,35,525.