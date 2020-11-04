India's tally crosses 83 lakh mark

India’s COVID-19 caseload went past 83 lakh, while the number of recoveries surged to 76.56 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to over 92 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Wednesday.

With 46,253 fresh infections, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 83,13,876, while the deaths rose to 1,23,611 after 514 more fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 76,56,478 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.09 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the sixth consecutive day. There are 5,33,787 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.42 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Global Covid-19 cases top 47.3mn: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 47.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,211,990, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 47,320,376 and 1,211,996, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,376,293 and 232,529, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,267,623, while the country’s death toll soared to 123,097.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,554,206), Russia (1,661,096), France (1,461,078), Spain (1,259,366), Argentina (1,195,276), Colombia (1,099,392), the UK (1,077,099), Mexico (933,155), Peru (902,503), Italy (759,829), South Africa (728,836), Iran (637,712), Germany (577,131), Chile (514,202), and Iraq (482,296), the CSSE figures showed. Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 160,253.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (92,100), the UK (47,340), Italy (39,412), France (37,492), Spain (36,495), Iran (36,160), Peru (34,476), Argentina 32,052), Colombia (31,847), Russia (28,611), South Africa (19,539), Chile (14,319), Indonesia (14,146), Ecuador (12,698), Belgium (11,858), Iraq (11,068), Germany (10,717), Turkey (10,481) and Canada (10,331).