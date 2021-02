The armies of India and Pakistan exchanged gunfire on Line of Control in Poonch sector Saturday.

The firing and shelling started in the area at around 6 pm and was going on when last reports poured in.

Officials said that Pak army resorted to firing of small arms and mortar shelling in the area on Saturday evening.

“Firing and shelling was going on heavily in the area when last reports poured in,” officials further said.