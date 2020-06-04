Infected IAS officer tests negative in 2nd test

A senior IAS officer who had tested positive for Covid-19 has now tested negative in second test conducted at Command Hospital Udhampur.

On his arrival at Jammu Airport from Srinagar for a meeting last week, his sample as taken which had tested positive at the Microbiology Lab in Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu. Following this, the officer was isolated at Naryana Hospital Katra.

Over three dozen officers including six IAS officers, who had come into contact with the officer, isolated themselves and their samples were sent for testing.

“Reports of three other senior officials have come negative,” said an official in Health Department.