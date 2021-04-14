'Infiltration, smuggling bid foiled along LoC'

Security forces last night foiled an infiltration and narcotic smuggling bid along Line of Control (LoC) and recovered 10 KG of narcotic substance worth Rs 50 crore approximately in Tanghdar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, a senior defence official said.

The Kupwara-based senior defence official told Greater Kashmir that forces last night witnessed suspicious movement along LoC in Tanghdar sector following which a brief gunfight erupted between “forces and the infiltrators”.

“During the gunfight, one solider sustained injuries and was immediately evacuated to a nearby army hospital,” the official said.

The defence official said that the prompt and quick action by the army and the BSF forced them to abandon their consignment and flee on being challenged.

Meanwhile, a police officer told Greater Kashmir that certain locals from Karnah were involved in smuggling of the narcotic substances to this side of LoC. “Efforts are on to nab the culprits,” he added.

Notably last week in the same area 10 KG of heroin was recovered and a local was arrested.