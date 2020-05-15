Initially a hotspot, Bandipora now figures at the bottom

Once a hotspot for the novel coronavirus cases, Bandipora is effectively fighting back and skipped from number one position to 8th within a month.

Bandipora district was the first district to cross 100 figure mark in the state and topped the list with 134 positive cases. However one month later it not only witnessed a steep drop in the positive cases but is currently the first district in the state to have highest number of recoveries. The district has only 12 active cases at present.

The fight started with the first detection of positive case in Khenusa village on March 23 and later in Hajin village on 24th March. Soon after the detections, the district administration launched extensive contact tracing at large scale involving medicos, revenue officers and law enforcing agencies.

The contacts were immediately put either in administrative quarantine or home quarantine depending upon the recommendations from the medical experts. The district administration constituted 31 dedicated teams of health experts in Red zones for conducting extensive screening of the whole population of these red zones.

About 40000 persons residing in 12 red zones including Hajin, Naidkhai, Gund Jahangeer, SK Bala, Batagund, Chandergeer, Madwan, Hakabara, Kunan, Gund Qaiser, Gund Dachina and Nowgam (Bankoot) have been screened. 4142 persons have also been tested so far out of which 134 persons were tested positive.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora said that soon after detection of positive cases, the extensive contact tracing helped in detection of more positive cases and one satisfying thing was that all the other cases were those who were already put under quarantine hence helped in preventing the virus from spreading. He said rise in positive cases was also the result of extensive testing.

While talking about the arrangements, DC Bandipora said the district administration made available 37 quarantine centres in the district with a bed capacity of about 1500 beds within a shortest possible time. 10 COVID wellness centres have also been established with 662 bed capacity and four Level-II COVID centres at Maternity hospital Pazalpora, CHC Hajin, SDH Gurez and DH Bandipora with an overall capacity of 330 beds.

1704 persons have completed their recommended quarantine period and have returned to their homes while 11813 persons also completed their home quarantine. 1519 persons are still under home quarantine while at present 307 persons are under administrative quarantine including students and migrant workers who recently returned from abroad or other states.

Amid growing number of positive cases, the district administration also decided to screen entire population and launched a massive COVID Health Audit in which health workers are meeting every individual of the district and enquire about her/his well being and check symptoms of virus, if any, following which a medical team (Level-II) visit that particular household to check suspected patients, if any.

The district tops the list of recovered patients with highest number of recovered patients. At present 121 patients of the district have recovered from the COVID19 thus having only 12 positive patients admitted in isolated wards. One unfortunate death was also reported from the district.