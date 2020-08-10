Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Zia Shakir
Budgam,
UPDATED: August 11, 2020, 12:33 AM

Injured BJP worker succumbs

A 38-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker who was shot at by suspected militants in Ompora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district yesterday, succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital on Monday morning.

Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mehendipora, Ompora, who had joined the BJP as district president OBC Morcha six months ago, was fired at yesterday when he was out on a morning walk.

He had suffered bullet injuries in his abdomen and leg, following which he was shifted to SMHS hospital.

BJP president Budgam, Aga Syed Mohsin confirmed his death to Greater Kashmir.

He said that Najar had undergone a surgery at the hospital, but he breathed his last at 5am on Monday morning.

Earlier, the deceased had demanded “proper security” for BJP workers. He had accused the district administration of lackadaisical approach in providing proper security to BJP activists.

Meanwhile, the deceased was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard here in Ompora area at around 1PM. Najar is survived by his wife and two kids.

