Inquiry made public after LG-COAS meet

The making public the outcome of inquiry report into the Shopian fake encounter was taken after the discussion of Army Chief General Manoj Naravane and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, sources have revealed.

Official sources said that LG Sinha and Army Chief discussed the issue at Raj Bhawan on Thursday. “COAS apprised the LG about the outcome and the latter asked him to make things public,” a senior government official told the Greater Kashmir. The LG told COAS that families of the victims must be given justice.

The Army Chief arrived in Kashmir on a two-day visit on Thursday and called on LG Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

Addressing a press conference recently, LG Sinha had said, “Whatever legal procedures were there, Army is conducting its own inquiry and we have formed our own investigating committee. I assure that justice will be served.”