Inquiry will find out how the youth died: IGP

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 12:44 AM

IGP Vijay Kumar During Media Interaction in Srinagar: Mubashir Khan/GK
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Thursday said that district magistrate Baramulla will inquire into Sopore youth’s death after the  family’s allegation of custodial murder.

The IGP said that Irfan Ahmad was an OGW from whose possession two grenades were recovered and that he was taken for more recovery during the night after which he fled in darkness.

“He had no arms, so did not fire and jawans also did not fire. After some time, they found him, he had fallen on a stone. He also had an injury in his foot. He was taken to hospital. Post-mortem and COVID test was done. His family was called and he was buried in Sonamarg,” IGP said.

“I told the SP to write to DM Baramulla, which he did yesterday, for an inquiry. Perhaps, an order would have been issued this morning. I believe he fell on the stone and may have had a cardiac arrest and died.”

About not giving his body to the family, IGP said earlier there was a written agreement, when a militant had died in Sopore, that only 50 to 60 men would attend the funeral but 2000 turned up. So we had apprehensions that 10,000 or 20,000 people may gather at funeral and there was a risk of spread of pandemic. So that’s why the body wasn’t handed over to family,” the IGP said.

The IGP said let the inquiry happen and the factual position will come out.

