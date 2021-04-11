Intensified operation against militants will continue: DGP

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that in the last 72 hours, a dozen militants were killed in southern Kashmir. “Security forces have killed 12 militants during the last 72 hours in four encounters in Kashmir,” the DGP said. He said the slain militants belonged to Al-Badr, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGUH) outfits.

The DGP said that among the killed, seven belonged to AGUH including outfit’s chief, three to Al-Badr and two to LeT.

“We shot dead two LeT militants who carried out the killing of a Territorial Army soldier on Friday at Bijbehara in Anantnag district,” he said adding that both of them were hard core militants.

The police chief said with the killing of 7 AGUH militants, the outfit has been completely wiped out. “Intensified operation against militants will continue,” he added.