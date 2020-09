Low speed 2G internet was restored in Pulwama district after 27 hours on Saturday evening. The internet was snapped by authorities soon after an encounter between militants and security forces broke out in the Babhara area of the district Friday afternoon.

The militants had escaped after a brief exchange of firing at around 3 pm. However the search operation and cordon ended at around 9 pm.

Clashes had also erupted in the area between security forces and the local youths.