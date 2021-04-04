Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 5, 2021, 12:52 AM

ISJK Commander arrested from Jhajjar Kotli: IGP Jammu

IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh in this file picture
Special Operation Group (SOG) and Jammu Police today arrested a commander of Islamic State of J&K (ISJK) alongwith a pistol, its rounds and cash Rs 1 lakh at Jhajjar Kotli on Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

“The SOG and Jammu Police arrested one militant of the listed militant outfit, Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) with one pistol, its 8 rounds and cash worth rupees one lakh and 13 thousand,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh. He said that the police have averted militant attacks with this arrest.

He said that they had intelligence inputs, following which, the SOG alongwith Jammu Police laid a naka at Jhajjar Kotli.

During checking of vehicles at around 1900 hours, he said, one person tried to flee from the post and he was chased by the police. In swift action, he said, the police apprehended him.

The arrested person has been identified as Malik Umaid alias Abdullah, son of Abdul Rashid Malik, resident of Yaripora, Kulgam District.

“He had received a delivery of weapon and cash to further carry out militant strike in the Union Territory,” he added.

During initial investigation, the IGP said: “It has been found that the arrested militant was in touch with more operatives of the ISJK module. Further investigation of the case is in progress.”

A case in this regard under FIR Number 53 of 2021 under section 13, 17, 20 and 23 ULA (P) Act has been registered at Police Station Jhajjar Kotli.

