Islamic New Year begins today

The Hijri New Year 1442 begins on Friday, 21 August 2020, J&K Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam announced today.

The Grand Mufti confirmed the sighting of the moon and announced that 21 August would be the first day of Muharram.

He said ample number of testimonies were received from various districts about the sighting of Muharram moon and Friday will mark the first day of the first month of the Islamic calendar.

The Youm-e-Ashur would be observed on August 30.

Imarat-e-Sharia Hind announced the sighting of Muharram moon on Thursday evening.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, also announced that the Muharram-ul-Haram moon has been sighted and the Youm-e-Ashur would be observed on August 30.