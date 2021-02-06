Issues of every citizen of J&K are on PM's agenda: Tarun Chugh

Stating that credit for restoration of 4G internet service goes to the people of Kashmir, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday said that “issues of every citizen of J&K are on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda”.

“The issues of every citizen of J&K are on the PM’s agenda,” Chugh told reporters here. Elaborating, he said: “The protection of rights, livelihood, property, culture, languages and infrastructure of the citizens of J&K is on our agenda.”

He said: “We will not let anything bad happen to the culture and language here. A false fear has been created in the minds of the people here.”

Referring to the restoration of 4G mobile internet services in J&K, the BJP leader said that the credit for this should be given to the people of Kashmir who “demonstrated their nature of peace, and Kashmiriyat over the last one and a half year”.

Chugh evaded a direct reply when asked whether after the restoration of high speed mobile internet, the statehood to J&K would be restored. “PM Modi’s dream is to see Srinagar move forward in high-speed mode like the cities of Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi,” he said, adding that every effort was being made in that direction.

The BJP National General Secretary said that the Union Budget 2021-22 would usher in a new era of development in J&K and Ladakh.

He said that in view of the importance of the health sector, “there has been an increase of 137 per cent in the budget for the health sector which has happened for the first time since independence”.

The senior BJP leader said the total allocation of Rs 30,757 crore for J&K in the union budget would help boost the economic growth in the region. “Ladakh has been allocated Rs 5,958 crore,” he said, adding that the proposal of setting up a Central University in Leh will benefit the students of the region.

“The government recognizing its commitment to fiscal federalism has provided funds to the UTs targeting connectivity, rural wellbeing as well as boosting the tourism sector,” he said.

Chugh said as a key initiative in the Petroleum and Natural Gas sector, the announcement of the gas pipeline, which has been pending for over a decade, would prove to be a big boon for J&K economy.

“In the past, due to lack of administrative push, the project showed no progress for a decade. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will now reap the benefits of the project that will help the residents gain access to better gas connectivity and adopt clean fuel practices, thus boosting the gas-based economy,” he said.

He said the budget also gives importance to infrastructure as many express corridors have been proposed. However, he acknowledged that several projects have not been completed because of the lockdown due to COVID-19. “The work on these projects is going on and they will be completed soon,” he said.