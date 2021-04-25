Front Page, Today's Paper
Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 12:52 AM

It is recognition of hard work by health workers of Kashmir: Dr Naveed

Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 12:52 AM
Dr Naveed Nazir Shah [Source; Twitter/ @naveednazirshah]
Dr Naveed Nazir Shah [Source; Twitter/ @naveednazirshah]

Kashmir’s leading pulmonologist and COVID warrior, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah said that it was a honour for him to have been chosen for interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’ program on Sunday.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Dr. Shah said: “It was a pleasant surprise for me to speak to the PM. It is also an honour for me to have been chosen among the top healthcare workers across India to talk about COVID.”

Trending News
Bed being set-up at Indoor stadium Srinagar on April 26, 2021. [GK Photo]

COVID-19 emergency centre set up at Indoor Stadium in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Duo arrested with grenades in north Kashmir's Uri: police

Paramedics handling the body of a COVID-19 victim on Sunday April 25, 2021 in Srinagar. Aman Farooq/GK

Shopian man, 32, among 10 more die after contracting COVID-19 in J&K; toll 2157

Representational Image

Physical attendance of teachers worries families

He added: “It is also a recognition of my work, my hospital’s work and my colleagues’ work, who put in their efforts during pandemic. Most importantly, it is a recognition of the hard work done by the healthcare workers of Kashmir during tough times of COVID pandemic.”

Dr Shah who is the head of department at Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar, has been Kashmir’s COVID warrior against the COVID. Since the outbreak of COVID he has treated more than 2,000 patients at the CD hospital with about 1,800 recoveries. “Our hospital has ensured more than 90 percent people recovered from the virus,” he said.

Dr Shah who has been dealing with COVID patients since last year, said: “It has been hectic and challenging time as no one had any idea about Covid earlier. Though now a lot of research has been done and there is much more clarity on it than last year.”

Latest News
Bed being set-up at Indoor stadium Srinagar on April 26, 2021. [GK Photo]

COVID-19 emergency centre set up at Indoor Stadium in Srinagar

The court observed: "We assure you that we will stop counting if we do not find before May 2 a blueprint on how proper maintenance of Covid protocol is assured so that this state does not succumb to the idiosyncrasies any further." Image Courtesy: eci.gov.in/Website

EC 'most irresponsible institution' in country: Madras HC

Representational Photo

Security forces recover arms and ammunition in J&K's Kishtwar

Representational Photo

Duo arrested with grenades in north Kashmir's Uri: police

He said though the virus will remain in the ecosystem, doctors and researchers will eventually defeat it. “As of now there is no ‘definitive’ treatment available for the deadly COVID-19, but we are hopeful it will be treated fully in coming times till then people have to follow basic COVID SOPs.”

Tagged in , ,
Related News