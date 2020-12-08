I've been illegally detained once again: Mehbooba Mufti

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she was put under house-detention and prevented from visiting higher reaches of Budgam where she was to meet nomad families. Witnesses said that as early as 9 am, a security force vehicle was stationed at the gate of Mufti’s residence at Gupkar Road preventing her from moving outside.

Mufti took to Twitter and said she had been “illegally detained”. “Illegal detention has become GOI’s (Government of India’s) favourite go-to method for muzzling any form of opposition. I’ve been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes. GOI wants to continue inflicting oppression & zulm on the people of J&K without any questions asked (sic),” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Mufti also uploaded a video in which she could be seen requesting the security personnel to allow her to go out and produce the warrant for house arrest. “If I want to step out, I am not allowed to do so. This has become a routine drama. They (government) later pretend that no one is under detention. Even the Lieutenant Governor and others then say that no one is under detention. What sort of a mockery is it,” Mehbooba could be heard telling the security personnel. “How can I be illegally not allowed to move out. Show me what documents you have that disallows me from moving out and under which law have you put me under detention. Every time you say that the orders have come from higher ups,” Mufti said.

While referring to the forest dwellers in higher reaches of central Kashmir’s Budgam, Mufti said, “You are evicting people from their homes in this bone chilling cold and when one wants to visit them, you are disallowing us from visiting there. A 108-year old woman has been evicted from her home and now you are not allowing me to meet these people,” Mufti said. Mufti accused the government of not “even letting her hold media interactions freely”. “You can’t do anything about it. They (government) have spoiled this place and entire Jammu and Kashmir,” Mehbooba said.

“This (house detention) has become a routine. Today I wanted to visit Zalsidara, Kanidajan and Brangwaar from where people have been evicted from their homes. I wanted to have a ground level assessment but every time I initiate to visit people, I am not allowed to do so. They (government) tell the whole world that all is well in J&K but till when will this tyranny continue,” Mufti said.

Later, a statement issued by the PDP said: “PDP president Mehboba Mufti was illegally detained at her residence in Srinagar and not allowed to move out. She was to visit Budgam area to meet people who are being illegally evicted from their lands and homes. The police and civil officers on the spot cited “ooper k orders” for this illegal move,” the statement said.

Mufti had visited south Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month where she met the nomadic families who were evicted from their homes in the forests by the government. Last month, State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma had said that Mehbooba Mufti being the former J&K chief minister “needs proper protection and there was a protocol for the movement of former chief ministers.”