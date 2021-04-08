J&K reports 835 new cases; 349 in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir reported 835 new COVID19 cases and one fatality on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in April to 4692. Srinagar district alone has reported 349 cases in a day.

As per the details shared by the health department, 280 new cases were reported from Jammu division and 555 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 135662. One fatality was also reported from the Kashmir division. An 80-year old patient from Singhpora Baramulla district died due to the virus. The total death toll in J&K is 2019; 745 in Jammu division and 1274 in Kashmir division.

Baramulla reported 74 cases on Thursday, Budgam 24, Pulwama 8, Kupwara 31, Anantnag 22, Bandipora 18, Ganderbal 7, Kulgam 18, Shopian 4, Jammu 148, Udhampur 35, Rajouri 9, Doda 4, Kathua 20, Samba 8, Kishtwar 4, Poonch 3, Ramban 2and Reasi 47.

As per the official details, out of 6373912 test results available, 6238250 samples have been tested as negative till 08th April, 2021.

Till date 1575505 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 59857 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5623 in isolation and 124174 in home surveillance. Besides, 1383832 persons have completed their surveillance period.

According to the official bulletin, among the total 135662 positive cases in J&K, 14363 have been reported as travellers while 121299 as others.

The bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.