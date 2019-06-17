J P Nadda is BJP working president

Former Union Minister J P Nadda was appointed as BJP’s working president during the party’s parliamentary board meeting on Monday.

The decision by BJP’s highest decision-making body was announced by former party president and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister NarendraModi and BJP chief Amit Shah. Shah will remain party’s national president.

“J P Nadda will be party’s working president,” Singh told reporters.

Also Read | BJP to send Jaitley to JK, keeps all options open

According to sources, the board requested Shah to continue till the party’s membership drive and organisational elections were completed but he pointed out that being the Union Home Minister he would be engaged in so many other matters.

This is for the first time party has appointed a working president.

Shah’s tenure ends in December 2019 and he may not like to get an extension as the party has principal of ‘one man, one post’, sources said.

Nadda, currently BJP’s parliamentary board secretary, will continue as working president till BJP’s organisational election are over, sources said and indicated that he may succeed Shah.

Also Read | BJP president Amit Shah arrives in Jammu today

Nadda, 58, was given responsibility of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the LokSabha polls in which the BJP bagged 62 out of the 80 seats in the politically-critical state.

A three-time MLA, Nadda represents Himachal Pradesh in RajyaSabha and enjoys the confidence of the party’s top brass. He was the health minister in the Modi government in the previous term.

The decision to appoint Nadda came days after the BJP at a meeting of its national office bearers decided to carry out a membership drive to increase its members by 20 per cent followed by the party’s organisational polls.

The party will start the drive from July 6, birth anniversary of its founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Also Read | Outspoken MLA, once RSS Vistarak Ravinder Raina is new state BJP chief

The entire exercise may take several months to be concluded, which means that the party may fight assembly elections in three states — Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra — later this year under Shah and Nadda.

Nadda who rose from the ranks of an ABVP leader, has carved his own space in national politics with his low profile and shrewd organisational skills, his aides here say.

In the recently-concluded LokSabha elections, Nadda scripted the BharatiyaJanata Party’s (BJP) stupendous show in Uttar Pradesh by working as a back-room leader.

He has been active on the national political scene since 2010 when he was picked by then BJP chief NitinGadkari to join his new team. He was then made the party’s national General Secretary.

Also Read | Modi embarks on cabinet formation exercise

Born on December 2, 1960, Nadda completed his graduation from Patna and holds a postgraduate degree in political science and an LL.B. degree from the Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla.

His father NarainLallNadda was the Vice-Chancellor of Patna University.

Starting his political career in 1978 as a student leader of the AkhilBharatiyaVidyarthiParishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, Nadda had worked with Gadkari and Shah in the party’s youth wing — the BharatiyaYuvaMorcha — from 1991 to 1994. His wife MallikaNadda, who teaches history in the Himachal Pradesh University, was also an ABVP activist and served as its national General Secretary from 1988 to 1999.