Jaish militant killed in Kralpora encounter

A Jaish-e-Muhammad militant from Pakistan was killed in a brief encounter with security forces at Kralpora, Chakpora, in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district Friday morning, police said. Intense clashes were witnessed near the encounter site as local youths threw stones on the security forces in a bid to help the trapped militant escape. The security forces fired bullets and pellets resulting in injuries to several youths, one among them received a bullet in his belly.

A police official said that acting on a specific tip-off, a joint operation as launched by Army, Police and CRPF in Kralpora.

“As the forces zeroed-in on the suspected house where the militant was hiding, he opened indiscriminate firing at the security forces triggering an encounter. In the ensuing gun-battle, a militant was killed,” the police official said.

He said the militant was Zarar, a resident of Pakistan, affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad.

Local youths engaged the security forces in intense clashes close to the encounter spot. Eye-witnesses said that several youths sustained pellet injuries while a youth identified as Shabir Ahmed, a resident of Chakpora, Kanipora, was hit by a bullet in his abdomen. “He was referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar where his condition is stated to be critical,” they said.

The witnesses said that many youths tried to disrupt the operation by stone pelting on security forces in Nowgam, Kanipora, Bagat-e-Kanipora and Chakpora.

“Security forces fired live ammunition including bullets and pellets in which a youth sustained bullet injury in his abdomen,” they said.

The authorities snapped mobile internet services in Budgam district.