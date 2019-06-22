Jaish militant killed in Uri gunfight

A militant affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit was killed in a two-hour-long gunfight in Bujthalan area of Boniyar, Uri, in Baramulla district on Saturday, said an army official.

Also Read | JeM militant killed in Uri gunfight: Kashmir Police

The official said the gunfight started early in the morning in a forest, which is close to the Line of Control. The operation was carried out by Army’s 6 JAKLI, CRPF and SOG. He said arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain militant who is from Pakistan.

In the evening, police issued the following statement to the press:

“On a credible input a cordon and search operation was launched at Bujthalan Boniyar area in District Baramulla, by Police and security forces. During searches, terrorists fired upon the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, 1 terrorist was killed and the body was retrieved from the site of encounter. From the incriminating material recovered from the site of encounter, the killed terrorist has been identified as foreigner from Pakistan and is believed to be from proscribed terror outfit JeM. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter and have been taken into case-records to probe their complicity in other terror crimes. Police have registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter. Pertinently with the efforts of Police and security forces, it was a clean operation. No collateral damage happened during the encounter. Citizens are requested not to venture inside encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.”

Last week, the army apprehended four youths while attempting to cross the Line of Control in Boniyar. The youths were handed over to their families at a press conference in Baramulla last Saturday.