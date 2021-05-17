Jammu and Kashmir records 73 COVID deaths in a day

Jammu and Kashmir recorded its worst ever spike of 73 deaths in a single day taking the total tally of fatalities attributed to COVID-19 to over 3200, while 3344 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

As per details shared by the health department, 54 patients died in Jammu division and 19 in Kashmir division on Monday.

Out of 73 deaths reported, 15 died in GMC Jammu, 02 in CD Hosp Jmu, 01 in GMC Rajouri, 02 in CH Udhampur, 02 in GMC Kathua, 05 in GMC Rajouri, 02 in MH Akhnoor, 01 in DH Reasi, 01 in DH Samba, 01 in DH Udhampur, 02 in DH Poonch, 01 in SMVDNH Katra, 02 in MH Satwari, 01 in CHC Nowshera, 01 in CHC Pallanwala, 01 in CHC Ramnagar, 01 in CHC Surankote, 01 in SSH Jmu, 01 in Fortis Kangra, 11 in Home/ Brought Dead, 01 in SKIMS JVC Bemina, 01 in SKIMS Soura, 04 in SMHS Sgr, 01 in DH Shopian, 05 in GMC Anantnag, 01 in CD Hosp Srinagar , 03 in JLNM Sgr, 03 in CHC Kupwara.

J&K has reported 3222 deaths so far, of which 1729 were reported in Kashmir and 1493 in Jammu division.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 3344 COVID positive cases, 1418 were reported from Jammu division and 1926 from Kashmir valley, taking the overall infection tally to 247952.

Srinagar reported 495 cases, Baramulla 118, Budgam 376, Pulwama 145, Kupwara 124, Anantnag 228, Bandipora 137, Ganderbal 82, Kulgam 164, Shopian 57, Jammu 613, Udhampur 228, Rajouri 106, Doda 90, Kathua 115, Samba 89, Kishtwar 27, Poonch 56, Ramban 43 and Reasi 51.

The number of active positive cases is 50852 – 20716 in Jammu and 30136 in Kashmir.

As per official details, 5400 hospital beds have been designated for COVID patients, of which 3358 beds are occupied, 2875 are on oxygen support, 117 are on ventilator support.

Moreover, 4042 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 1082 from Jammu division and 2960 from Kashmir.