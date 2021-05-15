Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 12:40 AM

Jammu badly hit with mounting COVID deaths

Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Jammu region has been badly hit with worsening COVID19 situation and the mounting numbers of deaths.

The situation has compelled people to stay indoors after the administration took strict measures to contain the further spread of the virus.

As per the official figures, 802 people have lost their lives in Jammu

district, highest for any district in J&K. Jammu has reported 136 more Covid deaths in comparison to Srinagar district.

Around 291 people have died in Government Medical College Jammu up to May 15. However, the authorities claim that the Covid patients who died had allegedly reported to the hospital at a very later stage.

The deaths of Covid patients increased from the last week of April. As per the figures, 24 infected people died in GMC in a single day on May 3 while J&K had recorded 51 deaths. Similarly, 23 deaths took place in GMC Jammu on May 10, 22 deaths were reported on May 14. The official figures show that the most deaths took place in the first two-three weeks of May starting from the last week of April.

In comparison, Srinagar District recorded 666 deaths out of total 1682 covid deaths in Kashmir Valley. On the other hand, Jammu division has recorded 1408. A total of 3090 people have lost their lives to Covid19 in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

