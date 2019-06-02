Jammu city continues to reel under heat wave

The heat-wave conditions continued in Jammu as the city recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius today, three degrees above normal.

The temperature was three notches below yesterday’s 45.5 degrees Celsius, season’s highest so far.

Earlier, from Tuesday to Wednesday Jammu recorded the maximum temperatures from 40 to 43 degrees Celsius, and on Friday it was 44.1 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, light rains are expected from June 4 while the temperature will fluctuate between 40 to 45 degrees Celsius in next few days.

“The intermittent rains with thunderstorm are expected from June 3 evening to June 5,” the weatherman said.

Meanwhile, unscheduled power cuts have irked the people in Jammu who have appealed to the Governor’s administration to issue directions to the department to plug the loopholes.

However, the Power Development Department asked people “not to misuse the power and save electricity.”

PDD officials this afternoon raided several locations to check power theft.

Meanwhile, people today thronged to water bodies and cool places to the beat the heat. Heavy rush of people was witnessed at Ranbir Canal, Nikki Tawi areas, along banks of Chanab River and at water falls in Reasi. The people also enjoyed river rafting in Chenab River.