Jammu Court sentences 3 to life imprisonment for murder

A court in Jammu on Thursday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for murdering a deputy advocate general in 2008.

The court of 1st Additional Sessions Judge Jammu YP Kotwal awarded the life imprisonment to Vishal Sharma, Ashok Kumar and Amrish Khajuria after they were found guilty of murdering Ajit Singh Dogra, who was deputy advocate general in Jammu in 2008.

The trio was convicted for murder and other offences under RPC and Arms Act.

The court, however, acquitted three more accused in the case namely Labha Ram, Gourav Sharma and Mohan Singh giving them a benefit of doubt after the prosecution failed to prove charges against them.

During the investigation it was established that accused persons Vishal Sharma, Labha Ram alias Sanjay and Ashok Kumar alias Shoka who were jointly in property business had sold land of one Haqiqat Raj of Udheywalla through fake sale deeds.

The victim Ajit Singh Dogra, then deputy advocate general, had filed a case against them in the court. The convicted persons had consequently hatched a criminal conspiracy to eliminate Dogra with other accused.

The court after hearing APP Harminder Singh for the prosecution ruled that the guilt stands proved against the accused.