Jammu district records 200 COVID deaths, Srinagar 299 so far

Jammu district has recorded 200 covid deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

As per the figures provided by the Health Department, Jammu district has reported 200 deaths since the outbreak of the virus, only after Srinagar district which has recorded 299 deaths so far.

Jammu district has recorded 14262 positive cases and Srinagar 15376 cases till date.

In J&K, Srinagar and Jammu districts are followed by Baramulla in death toll, which has recorded so far 124 pandemic deaths.

The active positive cases in Jammu region are 8885 and in Kashmir 6761. Recoveries are more in Kashmir than in Jammu for the last few weeks.

In Kashmir, 36455 infected persons have recovered and while in Jammu region this figure is 21896.