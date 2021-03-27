Jammu district sees highest single-day rise in cases this year

Jammu district today recorded 56 covid19 cases marking the highest single-day spike in the positive cases in 2021.

A total of 75 positive cases surfaced from 7 districts of Jammu division including Jammu, Udhampur, Doda, Kathua, Samba, Poonch and Ramban.

A government school teacher and a student from government school Channi Himmat tested positive among a total of 56 infected cases in Jammu district, according to an official.

The official said that the Health department had sent teams to five schools for sampling. “Of 56 positive cases recorded today, 11 are travelers, 30 are patients in different hospitals, 10 cases including one security force personal detected during random sampling, and five are the contacts of the already infected people,” Chief Medical Officer, Jammu, Dr JP Singh told Greater Kashmir.

Most of the cases are coming from Gandhi Nagar, Preet Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Channi Himmat, Talab Tillo, and Bakshi Nagar, the CMO Jammu said, adding that if the people continue to avoid adhering to the covid guidelines, situation may turn difficult for them.

He admitted that this was the highest spike in 2021 in Jammu district. He said that they conduct 5000 to 6000 sampling through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) in parts of Jammu per day.

“Yesterday, the RT-PCR sampling was 1650 and the RAT sample remains between 3500 to 4000 on a daily basis,” he added.

He said that the cases have almost doubled in a day. “Yesterday, the positive cases were 30 in Jammu district including 28 locals and 2 travelers. However, today the positive cases were 56 which is a serious cause of concern,” he added.

In view of a spike in positive cases, the J&K Police in different areas of Jammu have also conducted drive against those who do not wear facemasks.

Pertinently, the official figures disclose that Udhampur recorded one case, 2 positive cases in Doda, 7 positive cases in Kathua, 3 cases in Samba, 2 cases in Poonch, and 4 cases in Ramban.