Jammu district sees spike in positive cases

The coronavirus positive cases have seen a spike in Jammu district for past some days.

As per the official figures of the last seven days –from 20 to 27 July, Jammu district has recorded a sharp rise in positive cases. The positive cases reported during this period include 188 travelers and 106 others mostly locals making a total of 294 cases.

A senior health official blamed the “frequent arrivals of travelers from outside J&K” for it. “80% of the travelers arriving in Jammu by road are infected. Many of them are from paramilitary forces and they are hospitalized accordingly,” the official said.

The official said that the paramilitary personnel who have tested positive for covid19 have been admitted at Govt Chest Diseases Hospital in Bakshi Nagar and CPRF hospital in Bantalab, whereas some were shifted to the Gandhi Nagar Hospital.

“The BSF Paloura Camp has also been preparing to set up an isolation ward for the covid infected personnel after an increase in cases at Bantalab,” IG, BSF NS Jamwal had earlier said.