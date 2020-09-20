Jammu district witnessing sharp spike

Jammu district has recorded 10177 Covid19 cases as of now, more than any other district of the Jammu division. Official figures disclosed that 266 cases were tested positive on Sunday following which the district has crossed 10000 mark and becoming the most infected district after Srinagar district of Kashmir division.

In Srinagar, 13057 people have tested positive for Covid19. Out of 13057 positive cases, 228 were tested positive today.

The sudden spike in cases is being witnessed in Jammu after August 26 when the administration launched Rapid Antigen Tests in targeted areas in government offices, banks, markets and other places.

Jammu district is followed by Rajouri with 2086 positive cases; Udhampur 1797 cases, Kathua 1719, Doda, Samba 1391, Poonch 1356, Ramban 1077, Kishtwar 874 and Reasi 740 cases.