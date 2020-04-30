Jammu lawyers dismayed

Jammu lawyers today strongly opposed the notification of shifting of service cases from the J&K High Court to the Central

Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Tribunal, even as the Bar Association Jammu maintained silence over the issue.

Former Jammu bar president and former AAG, AV Gupta told Greater Kashmir: “It had to happen when the state was converted into Union Territory. We were expecting normalization of the situation so that assembly elections are conducted to get back statehood.”

“It appears that the government of India wants to give a statement that the UT status is permanent and it is not going to change,” advocate Gupta said, adding that there was “resentment” against the notification.

When government released National Conference, president, Dr Farooq Abdullah and other political leaders it seemed that political activities will resume. “However, it did not happen,” he added.

“Jammu people may manage to go to Chandigarh? But I am unable to understand how the employees from Kashmiri and Ladakh will manage. They may not be able to afford the litigations,” he said.

Senior advocate Anil Sethi said, “We also have competent people in Jammu and Kashmir and they should have constituted a bench in J&K so that cases should have remained within the UT.”

“Why should the poor people be compelled to travel to Chandigarh? All are not rich people. How would Rehber-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers or Rehber-e-Zarats (ReZ) go to Chandigarh to pursue their case,” he asked.

“There is more than meets the eyes. I do not understand,” he said, adding that Jammu Bar Association “is not representing lawyers. Who will speak for lawyers and poor people of Jammu and Kashmir?”

He said, “We have no expectation from the Jammu Bar Association. They are spineless people. This should have been anticipated six-eight months back.”

“They could have used two or three rooms for setting up Tribunal here,” Sethi added.

Another, former president, Jammu Bar Association, and senior advocate, BS Salathia said: “Thousands of service cases are pending in Jammu and Kashmir Court, which are going to be shifted to Chandigarh CAT. They should have constituted two wings of tribunals i.e. one each at Srinagar and Jammu. It has badly affected advocates and poor residents of Jammu and Kashmir belonging to far-flung areas.”

“Jammu and Srinagar lawyers should unite on the issue,” he said.

Former Senior AAG and senior advocate, SC Gupta said: “When we do not have State, this had to happen. People are made jobless. Jammu and Kashmir employees will not be heard anymore.”

“I feel highly concerned as we are losing our identity with every passing day,” he said.

Jammu Bar Association, President, Abhinav Sharma said: “J&K had become jurisdiction of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) few months back. We are waiting for clarification (from Government of India) on notification. It will be premature to speak at the moment. Hopefully, it will come by tomorrow.”