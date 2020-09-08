Jammu records major spike in COVID cases

At least 3714 people, most of them employees of banks, university, traffic department, and High Court, have tested positive for covid-19 in Jammu district in a massive sampling campaign which was launched in the last week of August.

So far, 55,408 tests were conducted and 3714 samples returned positive for covid-19, official figures reveal. “Out of total 3714 positive cases, 1965 have been found within the municipal limits of Jammu.”

The targeted sampling was carried out in the Civil Secretariat, government offices, High Court, Gulshan Ground, Jammu University, parks, shopping areas, markets and residential areas.

During the sampling, 545 have tested positive in government hospital Gandhi Nagar; 507 in mobile van sampling; 147 in Kotbalwal areas, 94 in Marh block; 92 in Bishnah, 81 in Akhnoor; 75 in Pallanwala; 75 in RS Pura; 58 in Sohanjana; 8 in government hospital Sarwal, and 5 in the office of CMO Jammu, till date.

Officials said due to aggressive sampling the authorities are able to identify the infected persons.

“We have enough capacity to handle covid cases in hospitals. We have also increased capacity to 200 beds to admit infected symptomatic serious cases in GMC Jammu’s isolation, Chest Diseases Hospital, Government Gandhi Nagar and other hospitals specially declared for covid care,” the official said.

HC Jammu to remain closed

Some officials in the Jammu Wing of the High Court have tested positive. “As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the government access to the High Court premises in Jammu wing has to remain closed for two days for sanitization purpose,” an order issued by the Chief Justice, J&K High Court, Gita Mittal said.

The order reads: “No person except the sanitization workers will be permitted entry into the High Court premises on September 9 and 10, 2020.

“Urgent cases listed on these two days in the Jammu Wing of the High Court will be taken up for consideration on September 11,” the order said.

The dates in other matters will be given by the Bench Secretary concerned and will be posted on the website of the High Court of J8K on September 11, 2020.