Jammu: Stranded pilgrims left high and dry

Hundreds of stranded Amarnath pilgrims at Bhaghwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here were left high and dry after Jammu and Kashmir government issued a security advisory to pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir in view of the militant threat.

“From past 11 years I am coming for yatra. This yatra involves lot of challenges including health and law and order but never in history I have seen such forcibly curtailment of the pilgrimage,” said Lakshmi Kant Bhat, of Bangalore.

Pilgrims were of the opinion that government should make elaborate security arrangements for the pilgrims and allow the yatra to continue till 15 August.

“The government’s security advisory is like surrendering before the militants,” said Ashok Sani, of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

It’s in place to mention here that the authorities had ordered suspension of the Amarnath Yatra till 4 August (Sunday) after India Meteorology Department has predicted heavy rainfall for next few days in the state.