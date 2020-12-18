Jammu witnesses coldest day in 37 years

Jammu on Friday witnessed the coldest day in the last 37 years, with bone-chilling cold weather sweeping the region. The night temperature also dropped to 1.6 degree Celsius.

“Today’s day temperature was the coldest in 37 years. We have recorded 11.8 degree Celsius as maximum temperature,” Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J) weather expert Dr Mohinder Singh told the Greater Kashmir.

Dr Singh said, “The severe cold weather conditions have come a week before in Jammu and it has affected normal life and agricultural activities.”

The SKUAST-Jammu has a weather observatory stationed at Chatha in Jammu district.

“The night temperature has also declined unexpectedly. The minimum temperature was 1.6 degree Celsius in Jammu and it was coldest in comparison to several years. The night temperature drops in the month of December, but this time it has happened much earlier.”