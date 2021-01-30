Javadekar hails J&K Police, forest department

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar, hailed J&K police and Forest department for arresting two persons involved “illegal wildlife trafficking” in Kashmir.

“Kudos to the team of @WCCBHQ, J&K police and the Forest department for their successful operation and arresting 2 main kingpins involved in illegal wildlife trafficking in the J&K region. Keep up the continued commitment towards ending wildlife crime,” Javadekar said in tweet.

Earlier, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) HQ in a tweet said that they carried out a well coordinated operation with J&K Police and Forest department. “Acting on the basis of intelligence developed by @WCCBHQ, a joint and well-coordinated operation was conducted by WCCB, J&K #Forest Dept. & J&K Police Dept. which resulted in the huge seizure of wildlife articles and arrest of two kingpins in Manwal and Anantnag, J&K today (sic),” WCCB tweeted.

“Out of this massive seizure, 5 leopard skins, 6 nails, 9 big and small canines, bones and two skulls were seized from Manwal, Udhampur, J&K and 8 leopard skins, 38 bear biles, 4 musk pods were seized from Anantnag, Srinagar, J&K,” WCCB said in another tweet.