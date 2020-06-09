Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 12:27 AM

Javed Iqbal Wani appointed J&K HC Judge

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 12:27 AM
The President of India on Tuesday ordered appointment of noted lawyer Javed Iqbal Wani as Judge of the common High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

A notification issued by Union Ministry of Law and Justice read: “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (I) of Article 217 of the constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Javed Iqbal Wani to be a Judge of Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

