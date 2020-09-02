JCO killed in Rajouri LoC firing

A Junior Commissioned Officer of army was killed on the Line of Control in Rajouri sector on Wednesday morning after Pakistani army resorted to firing and shelling in the area located in Kesser Gala area near Tarkundi Gali.

Officials said that unprovoked firing and shelling from Pakistani side started in the area between Keri and Tarkundi sector in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

“A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of army deployed on a forward post in Kesser Gala got injured in firing and shelling from across who was shifted to local army hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries” an official said.

The deceased army officer has been identified as Subedar Rajesh Kumar.

This is the second death of a JCO in less than three days. On Sunday, an army JCO namely Rajvinder Singh deployed on a forward post in Kalsiyan area of Nowshera sector was killed in firing from Pakistani side.