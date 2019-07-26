Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
July 27, 2019

JeI ban: Tribunal to hold sittings in Srinagar on August 2, 3

Srinagar,
July 27, 2019
Representational Pic
Pursuant to the declaration of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) as an unlawful association, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal will hold sittings at Srinagar on  2 and 3 August  in the Court Room of FC Revenue at DC officer Srinagar from 10.00 am onwards, an official spokesman said.

He said that all those who are interested in giving evidence may file their affidavit (in duplicate) with Registrar Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court Building, Sher Shah Road, New Delhi and shall remain present in person on the aforementioned date for cross-examination, if any, before the Tribunal.

