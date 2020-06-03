Jitendra Singh asks J&K Govt to defer re-opening schools, quarterly vehicle tax

Union Minister of State in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, has asked the J&K government to defer plans for reopening of schools and collection of vehicle tax.

The move comes days after the department of school education asked the school heads to put in place all precautionary measures as the government “intends” to reopen the schools from mid-June.

“Have spoken to #JammuAndKashmir UT Government and suggested that decisions regarding 1) Vehicle Registration Tax and 2) Reopening of schools may be deferred (Sic),” Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted.

The school education department is facing criticism from parents and other stakeholders for planning to reopen the schools from mid-June amid Covid19 pandemic.

“As a parent I will never send my children to school at this time as Covid19 cases are on rise. It is not a matter of one academic year but it is a matter of their physical and mental well-being,” said a parent.

Also, the J&K government has ordered levying of quarterly tax on all kinds of vehicles registered before August 3, 2019.