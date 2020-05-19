J&K admin extends lockdown with relaxation in orange, green zones

Relaxing restrictions in orange and green zones across J&K, the government has extended lockdown in the UT till May 31 with new guidelines allowing opening all type of shops, industrial activities, restaurants for home deliver purpose in orange and green zones.

Since the Government of India had authorised the states and Union Territories to decide covid zones, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has decided to further extend the lockdown period till May 31 with certain relaxations in orange and green zones.

No fresh permission or passes are required for activities permitted under pervious order, whereas the instructions like social distancing, safety, health precautions will continue to apply.

There is no need to carry passes for movement in personal vehicles in green and orange zones, whereas shops are also allowed to open from May 20 till 5 pm in these two zones without passes or permissions.

The Government has permitted normal functioning of private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes including OPDs, all e-commerce and courier services, all agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and related activities.

The order reads that banks, financial services, liquor shops, barber shops, saloons, and parlours in all areas are permitted to open, except within limits of Municipal Corporations in Red/Orange zones.

Single-brand, multi-brand and malls will continue to be prohibited whereas permission has been given to all shops, bazaars, market complexes without passes in orange zones.

The shops will remain open in Municipal Corporations from 9 am to 5pm, while parking is not allowed on the roads in markets. The district magistrates will regulate markets to ensure social distancing and allow no congestion.

In Red Zones, the Government has not permitted shops in malls or markets, whereas permission has been granted to the shops selling groceries, fruits, vegetables, bakeries. Private offices are permitted to function with only 33 percent staff attendance with passes, barber shops, saloons, and parlours not allowed in municipal limits of urban areas.

Industrial activities in all industrial estates with 100 percent work force in green zones, and 50 percent in orange and red zone districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Rural areas, the industrial activities can resume outside municipal limits with 100 percent workforce.

In red and orange zones of urban areas, the industrial activities within municipal limits can resume with permission.

Similarly, construction activities were permitted in all green and orange districts, without passes or permission except municipal limits in urban local bodies or municipal corporation.

Regarding inter-district movement, the government has put complete prohibition on inter-district movement of individuals between green/orange districts on one side and red districts on the other.

The inter-province movement is not permitted except after passes from the Divisional Commissioner concerned, while movement is allowed only in case of extreme emergency case.