'J&K Assembly polls likely in October-November'

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir could be held in October-November along with three other states where polls are due by that time, a wire agency reported on Monday.

It said that the Centre was mulling elections in the state, which have been long overdue. The delay has drawn flak from the opposition, including National Conference and PDP. Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana are the three other states where polls are due by the year-end.

“The government is ready for polls in J&K and a final decision is likely soon,” the wire agency quoted a BJP leader as having said.

“Deployment of additional forces is a prelude to state polls, contrary to apprehensions of opposition parties that the Centre may abrogate Article 35A,” an official said.

It may be recalled that Governor’s rule was imposed in J&K on 20 June 2018, after the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government was reduced to a minority following withdrawal of support by the 25-member BJP. Earlier this month, Parliament approved an extension of President’s rule in the state for a further period of six months. (Agencies)