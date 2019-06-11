J&K Bank in safe hands: R K Chhibber

J&K Bank Chairman & Managing Director, Rajesh Kumar Chhibber, has assured the stakeholders, particularly the customers that the Bank is in safe hands. While talking to Greater KashmirChhibber said the Bank is committed to its motto ‘Serving to Empower’ and will continue to render uninterrupted services to all segments of the society.

Its in place to mention here that after the change of guard, all business operations at branches and offices of the bank remained unaffected and it is business as usual at all outlets in Jammu and Kashmir and outside.

He said, “ At the outset let me express my heart out – being member of J&K Bank family, it is a privilege for me to be the Chairman & CEO of this prestigious institution; an opportunity to lead an incredible team of unmatched competence, commitment, dedication and above all sincerity.”

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

“The responsibility cast on me assumes more significance in wake of the current scenario emerging in banking industry. We shall not only weather the challenges at hand but put the Bank on a different pedestal with the committed support of our promoters, the J&K Government, regulators, vibrant management and dedicated workforce. We are going to overcome every obstacle and take this bank to its zenith,” Chhibber said.

“I have been part of this Bank for more than 3 decades now and I am abreast with the strengths of this institution which functions in a highly professional way yet maintaining the ethos and bonding of a large family. And when I talk of large family, I consider my customers as JK Bank family members,” the J&K Bank Chairman said.

Chhibber in a message to employees of the Bank advised them to keep the Bank’s interest paramount while discharging duties and ensure that individually and collectively the customer service is taken to a new level of excellence which would automatically translate in achievement of the Bank’s mission. “The task, of course, is daunting but the level of talent, dedication, passion of our workforce and the record of accomplishments so far will certainly enable us to achieve our cherished goals,” he said.

Having assumed responsibility as Head of the J&K Bank family, the Chairman assured to further strengthen bonding with esteemed customers of the Bank and vowed to work for the progress and prosperity of the state, Bank and the customers.

Also Read | Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

It is worth mentioning that employees of the Bank in a statement said that their loyalties are with the institution and its progress and development and not with any person or his position.

Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers association, headed by Muhammad Yasin Khan, has also expressed confidence in the financial stability and the contribution of the Bank in the development of the state as its premier financial institution.

Profile

R K Chhibber, who assumed office as Interim Chairman-cum-Managing Director, J&K Bank, joined the services of the Bank as probationary officer in 1982. His first posting was in Srinagar and since then he has served for more than 10 years in Srinagar.

Also Read | Security experts suggest changes in surrender policy for local militants

Chibber led the bank in various capacities from managing business operations at branch, zonal offices and at corporate level, the Bank said in a statement.

His main areas of expertise include “Credit, Finance, IT, Corporate & Retail Banking, Risk Management, Trade Finance, Foreign Exchange, Business Continuity Planning, HR, and Banc Assurance.”

“The Bank made remarkable improvements in technology infrastructure and expertise while being headed by him as Vice President IT.

He also headed J & K Grameen Bank as Chairman for nearly three years and brought great laurels to the bank by performing with dedication and with accomplishment of key strategic goals.

Also Read | Chief Secretary chairs SLSMC meet

Prior to stepping into the role of Interim Chairman & MD, he as Executive President functioned as Chief Compliance Officer of the bank besides handling Business Support division, Insurance, Government Banking, Lead Bank, CSC, FID, Subsidiary Management, culture and sports functions of the bank.

He has to his backing a vast experience in versatile fields of banking and finance and almost three decades of relentless efforts in raising key milestones in the development of the bank.